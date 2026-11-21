TEHRAN, November 21. /TASS/. An oil tanker caught fire after hitting a mine in a restricted area in the east of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Navy reported.

"Today before noon, an intruder tanker entered a prohibited area in the east of the Strait of Hormuz with its identification and navigation systems switched off, despite warnings and shipping requirements and caught fire after hitting a mine," the Iranian state TV and radio company quoted the Navy as saying.

The Iranian Navy warned shipowners and tanker operators that passage through prohibited areas posed a serious danger for the lives of crews and the safety of vessels and that they would bear responsibility for any incidents resulting from attempts to ignore such warnings.