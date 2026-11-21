MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump sincerely wishes to put an end to the Ukraine conflict, American economist Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University in New York, told TASS in an interview following the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

"I believe that President Trump genuinely wants to end the war. He has said that talk of Ukraine joining NATO was a cause of the war, and he has promised to end it," Sachs said, responding to a question about what the US leader was really seeking to achieve through negotiations with Russia and whether he was genuinely aiming to end the Ukraine conflict.

As the US economist pointed out, Trump also has strong domestic reasons to do that. "The American people are tired of war. In this month’s midterm elections, voters repudiated the war on Iran and the costs it imposed on them through higher gasoline prices and interest rates, and there is no public appetite for continued spending on the war in Ukraine."

In Sachs’ opinion, there are broader goals as well and "many of them are positive for both countries: renewed strategic arms control, the restoration of normal economic relations, and cooperation in areas such as energy and the Arctic.".