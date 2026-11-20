WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. The meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States has laid the foundation for further diplomatic and trade negotiations between the three nations, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"If these leaders can't get along and can't engage with one another and don't have a positive relationship, it is impossible to get anything good done for the country and the safety of the world. So I am glad these leaders were able to engage. It has set the tone and created a platform. It's created a foundation upon which, hopefully, the hard work of diplomacy and trade negotiations can occur to the benefit, always first and foremost, of the American people, but I would argue also of the world," he told a news conference.

On November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump held a meeting in Shenzhen.