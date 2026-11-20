MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukrainians to come over to Russia's side, so that they can stand on "the right side of history."

In an interview with Russia’s Channel One, the Russian leader linked the current confrontation to attempts by external forces to weaken and subjugate Russia, to "divide and conquer," and said these efforts were by no means in Ukraine’s interests.

"And therefore, when it comes to Ukrainians, I would like them to hear this. Whatever happens, whatever tragedies are unfolding today, we must think about the future, about the future of our children, and understand that if we want to be strong and mighty and lay the ground for our growth, we must, of course, stand as one. In the sense that we must join forces to achieve common goals," Putin said. "I would like to say: come over to our side, because it is our common side. Come over to our side, the right side of history," the Russian president emphasized.