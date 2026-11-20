WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump serves as a model of diplomatic art, forgotten in Europe, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, the founder of the Schiller Institute, told TASS.

"The Shenzhen summit between President Xi, President Putin and President Trump, the first of the leaders of the three most powerful nations in the world, is groundbreaking, and everybody who cares about the fate of humanity should be extremely relieved," she said.

"China has demonstrated to the whole world the superiority of the art of diplomacy, an art, which has been forgotten in Europe," the expert added.

The presidents of Russia, the United States and China held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the first such meeting ever. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. The leaders also adopted a declaration on peace.