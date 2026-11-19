KURSK, November 19. /TASS/. Eight women, four men and one child were injured in a Ukrainian armed forces attack on Kursk, bringing the total number of casualties to 13, Regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Max.

Khinshtein earlier reported that 11 people had been injured.

"The number of injured has risen to 13: eight women, four men and one child. Three people have been hospitalized at the regional hospital with moderate injuries. All the others were discharged for outpatient treatment after examination and first aid," he wrote.