SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. Kiev and Europe have yet to accept the proposed compromises for settling the conflict in Ukraine, but they may yet do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"As for compromises, of course there are some. The United States proposed them, and we accepted them without any changes. So the proposals are on the table, and we support them. <…> Do they (Europe and Ukraine - TASS) want to reach an agreement by peaceful means to end the fighting, to end the war? From what we’re seeing, the answer for now is no," Putin said.

He noted, however, that the situation could change. "We’ll see. Everything is in flux. Everything changes. They may come to realize that it’s better to accept these compromises than to face realities they’ll have to come to terms with sooner or later anyway," Putin added.