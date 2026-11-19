SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and Donald Trump of the United States concluded their first-ever trilateral meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, a TASS correspondent reported.

The three heads of state issued a four-point peace declaration following their roughly 90-minute talks.

TASS has compiled key details about their historic meeting and the declaration.

Three-way talks

- Putin, Xi and Trump concluded their trilateral meeting in Shenzhen earlier on Thursday.

- These were the first-ever talks between the leaders of the three great powers.

- The meeting took place at the Kylin Villa state residence.

- The talks began at about 4:27 p.m. local time (8:27 a.m. GMT).

- The leaders were seated at a large round table, with members of their fairly small delegations sitting behind them.

- The open part of the talks lasted a little over 10 minutes, a TASS correspondent reported.

- As the host of the summit, Xi opened the meeting.

- He then gave the floor to Putin.

- Trump was third to speak.

- After that, the talks continued behind closed doors.

- The 90-minute-long meeting ended at 5:57 p.m. local time (8:57 a.m. GMT).

- Putin, Xi and Trump delivered no joint oral statements to the media following their trilateral talks.

Inside the room

- Sitting in the center at a round wooden table under a Chinese landscape painting was Chinese leader Xi Jinping as the host of the summit, according to a TASS correspondent.

- Sitting to his right was Putin, in the more honored position, as per protocol, while Trump sat to Xi's left.

- The Russian tricolor was also placed in the position of honor--to the right of the Chinese flag--as part of a group of three flags representing the countries participating in the talks.

Delegations

- Russia’s delegation at the trilateral meeting featured experts on key issues, a TASS correspondent reported.

- The delegation was made up of Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Presidential Administration Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov.

- Equally high-ranking officials and advisers from China and the US also attended the talks.

Comments from Russian side

- Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov described the atmosphere at the trilateral meeting as good.

- According to him, it’s too early to say whether the trilateral format of talks between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States will happen again.

- Ushakov stressed the atmosphere at the meeting between was somewhat candid as he said the general attitude was constructive.

- The atmosphere was good both at the Putin-Xi-Trump talks and at all APEC events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

- The trilateral summit did not focus on Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peace declaration

- The Kremlin released a peace declaration issued by the three leaders following their meeting.

- The Russian and US leaders expressed their gratitude to China for hosting the historic trilateral summit.

- The three heads of state exchanged in-depth views on the current international situation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

- As permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, China and the United States "are committed to advancing UN reform so that it can more effectively address global challenges and fulfill its fundamental mandate of maintaining international peace and security," the document reads.

- According to it, Russia, China and the US "plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products to benefit nations worldwide."

- They also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining steady energy flows.

- Putin, Xi and Trump recognized that "the principle of state consent and respect for the immunity enjoyed by state officials are of paramount importance."

- They agreed that the International Criminal Court and other similar judicial institutions must not abuse their jurisdiction.

- The three leaders emphasized that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought."

- Russia, China and the United States "will engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation."