BRUSSELS, November 19. /TASS/. The so-called Coalition of the Willing has lost momentum in recent months amid a lack of leadership and weakening political authority among its co-chairs, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, Politico reported, citing four European government officials.

"The leadership is wobbly in France and Germany. In the UK, new Prime Minister Andy Burnham seems to be quite solid on Ukraine but he’s still finding his way, so we are waiting," an unnamed European official said.

According to Politico, the situation is linked to falling approval ratings for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron in their respective countries. Burnham, meanwhile, has a stable parliamentary majority but is currently more focused on domestic issues and remains "relatively untested on the world stage," the publication wrote.

Against this backdrop, leaders of the countries in the Coalition of the Willing are concerned about the group's weak leadership and the lack of progress in providing practical assistance to Ukraine. They fear that any potential deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could "consign the coalition to irrelevance", Politico noted.

According to opinion polls, Merz ranks last in approval ratings among Germany's leading politicians. A poll conducted by Ipsos BVA-CESI showed that Macron's approval rating dropped to a record low of 15% in October.

The Coalition of the Willing, led by the United Kingdom and France, is working on security guarantees for Ukraine that include the possible deployment of military contingents after the conflict ends. Russia opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that ensuring Ukraine's security through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable to Russia.