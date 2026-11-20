MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The West is seeking to "cleanse" Ukraine of its indigenous population through the Kiev authorities, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"The West has always viewed Ukraine as a tool, a mere pawn, and continues to treat it that way. Periodically, they try to seduce them with yet another promise of a bright future. And then, in the most brutal way possible, they do everything they can to destroy Ukrainian citizens," the diplomat noted. "After all, the West is doing this through [Vladimir] Zelensky. First and foremost, they are killing Ukrainians and ‘cleansing’ Ukraine of its indigenous inhabitants - it is, in fact, the West that is doing this," Zakharova said.