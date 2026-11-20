LUGANSK, November 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces struck a high-rise building in the Yubileyny settlement, which is part of Lugansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, killing three civilians and trapping others under the rubble, regional head Leonid Pasechnik said.

"The Ukrainian military launched a massive strike on the Yubileyny settlement in Lugansk overnight. Most of the air targets were shot down by mobile fire groups, but several drones managed to carry out attacks. Neo-Nazis struck sleeping people in residential apartment buildings. In one building, the concrete slabs between the entrances collapsed. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. Three deaths have been preliminarily confirmed. People may still be trapped under the rubble. The rescue operation is ongoing," he wrote in a post on his Max channel.