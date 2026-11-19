SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. The mere existence of agreements is always better than having no agreements at all, even if these agreements are ultimately not fully implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a summit with US President Donald Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping.

He noted that the US political system is complex and has instruments in place to maintain a balance of power, which leads to sudden policy changes.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian leader.

Russia-US-China summit

Today's landmark talks between Russia, China, and the United States will go down in diplomatic history: "First of all, in terms of history and historical significance. There have been no such meetings before – and now one has taken place. This will undoubtedly go down in the annals of history."

The Russia-China-US format is a good one, but decisions can be made on other platforms too: "Perhaps in a different composition. Although, in my view, this format is very timely and successful."

The Russia-US-China meetings have proved very useful and can be continued: "But we did not agree that we would meet regularly in this format."

The talks were not aimed at exercising power over anyone: "The format does not set any overarching goals, it does not aim to subordinate anyone to our decisions, it is a format for finding mutually acceptable solutions for the three of us, primarily in the field of security."

The meeting owes its success to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who created this open atmosphere: "I reiterate: mainly because the Chinese president has created a relaxed atmosphere for a free discussion."

The Russia-US-China summit was serious in nature, and all parties to today's meeting in Shenzhen "agree that this is a useful format."

"No one knows what will happen next – only the Good Lord knows what’s in store. But I would really like this to continue in some form, at least in the sense that, based on the alignment of schedules and a number of key areas, in my view, there was at least mutual understanding, if not an agreement," Putin said. Having agreements as such is always better than having no agreements at all, even if these agreements are ultimately not fully implemented: "It’s not so easy to reach a common ground here, let alone fully implement the existing agreements, but the very attitude of our interlocutors and partners puts us in a positive frame of mind." It is better if there are some agreements, even if they are not fully implemented, than if there are none at all."

Meeting topics

After the official part of the Russia-China-US summit, "a free discussion began."

"The discussion at the trilateral summit was held in a very frank manner and allowed us to better understand each other and, in my opinion, created conditions for further agreements."

Nuclear non-proliferation came up during the talks: "We talked about security issues in the broadest sense of the word, about preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, nuclear weapons.

"We talked about some problems related to freedom of navigation. We support compliance with all norms of international maritime law."

Yalta Conference of 1945

No one tried to divide the world at the Yalta conference, it only aimed to record the realities of the Second World War: "In Yalta, no one divided the world; I want to emphasize this, and I want everyone to understand. In Yalta, there was no division of the world into spheres of influence. Yalta simply recorded the realities that emerged after WWII. And what should they have done -- should we have continued the war or what?"

The victory over Nazism was recorded as a result of the 1945 Yalta Conference; it would be good to record the victory over neo-Nazism now: "You know, what was wrong with Yalta? First, Yalta recorded the victory over Nazism. I would not mind, I think it would be right to record the victory over neo-Nazism, so that we could talk about eradicating the very ideological roots of xenophobia, Russophobia and other phobias. So that we can talk about the eradication of everything related to collaboration during WWII and collaboration with Hitler and his regime. What's wrong with that?"

Relations with United States

Russia has no doubt about Trump’s sincere desire to resolve conflicts, including the Ukrainian one, and to build cooperation between Russia and the United States: "The most important thing is that, I have no doubt about this, President Trump sincerely seeks to resolve conflicts, including the Ukrainian one, and sincerely seeks to build bilateral relations across a number of areas -- and, of course, the US-Russia area is important for us."

The US political system is structured in a way so as to keep a balance of powers, and that can lead to certain "inconsistencies": "There are many different checks and balances, many tools for maintaining the balance of powers, so from the outside, when you look at it, it seems that there is inconsistency here, that things aren’t as one would like. But that's not the most important thing."

Russia would like talks with the US to be more smooth, but knows that's not possible sometimes: "Of course, we would like things to be done more quickly and to work more efficiently. But we proceed from the realities of life and will hope that this attitude will continue.

"We worked with President Trump during his first term, and then we didn’t work with him after he lost the presidency in 2020. But overall, both now and before that, we have something in common in our approaches to the so-called civilizational values. There is something here that, if not unites us, then at least indicates a certain similarity of views.

Invitation to G20

During the APEC events, Trump again invited Putin to the upcoming G20 summit, which will be held this December in Miami: "I am very grateful to President Trump for this invitation.

"I must primarily take into account what is happening in the country. Well, it’s not always like I can travel abroad at any time, but in any case, I am very grateful to Donald [Trump] for this invitation."

A decision on Putin coming to the G20 summit in person has not yet been made, but in any case, Russia "will be represented at a high level."

AI and nuclear tech

Russia is a world leader in artificial intelligence thanks to its leading position in nuclear technology: "Russia has an advantage in this sense because we are one of the leaders in the development of nuclear technology."

Russia has leading AI companies operating in country and abroad: "As for our position, we have companies that are undoubtedly leaders not only in Russia but are also actively expanding their operations in many countries around the world. They are working actively; we have something to show, something to share with our partners. And as for artificial intelligence technologies, we're developing those."

Russia has significant competitive advantages and opportunities for cooperation with countries interested in developing AI: "We have all of this, and everything is actively developing. In this sense, Russia has significant competitive advantages. And we are such a good partner for many countries that want to develop artificial intelligence. And, in principle, almost everyone wants this."

ICC

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is politicizing its legal decisions: "We discussed some issues related to the activities of certain organizations, such as the International Criminal Court, which clearly exceed their scope of competence and make political decisions rather than legal ones. Overall, everyone agreed."

Reforming the ICC was not discussed: "We did not discuss reform of the ICC."

UN

UN reforms, however, were discussed: "Given that all our countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council, we naturally discussed the possibility of reforming the UN and making it work better."

The UN needs to be adapted to modern realities: "We all recognize that this must be done – to adapt the work of this universal organization to the current realities."

WTO

The rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) need to be enforced: "I think that we don't need to change anything [in the WTO]. We just need to ensure that all the rules prescribed and fixed there are enforced."

Western countries are stopping the organization from operating properly: "Unfortunately, Western partners are blocking the normal work of the body (WTO - TASS), and do not provide an opportunity to resolve disputes in this organization. In fact, for many, many years now, this activity has been paralyzed."

The rules that exist must be followed: "I think we don’t need to change anything substantively; we just need to ensure that all the prescribed, set out, and recorded norms are implemented."

Nobel prize

Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize was discussed "half-jokingly" with him.

Russia has its own representative committee, which awards prizes for specific cases in the field of international security: "You know that we have our own awards, and there is a very representative committee consisting of respected people who make neutral decisions for specific matters in the field of ensuring international peace and security and humanitarian activities."

Situation with Russian athletes

The exclusion of Russians from competitions in violation of the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) violates international law: "As for the failure to comply with the decisions of the international sports court, this is simply a disregard for the rules of law, in this case, the rules of international sports law. This is a gross violation of the Olympic charter and steps towards the destruction of Olympism as a whole."

Finland’s refusal to allow Russian athletes into its country to participate in international competitions is inconsistent and lessens trust: "Refusing our athletes to take part in international competitions is a step in the opposite direction. This is inconsistency. This undermines the level of trust."