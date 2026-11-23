MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Ukraine and NATO countries have already created situations in which Russia considers the possibility of a nuclear strike. However, before making such a decision, Moscow conducts a comprehensive assessment of whether the response would be proportionate to the damage inflicted, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an article titled "State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security" for the Moscow Journal of International Law.

"Formally, in a number of cases, the parties collectively opposing us (Ukraine, NATO countries, and several Western countries outside the alliance) have already created situations in which Russia considers the possibility of launching a nuclear strike," Medvedev stated.

At the same time, he noted that when making such decisions, the Russian president "is always guided by a comprehensive analysis of all factors and the proportionality between the actual damage inflicted and the retaliatory measures."