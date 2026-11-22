DONETSK, November 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army delivered a massive strike on energy infrastructure facilities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) disrupting electricity supplies in a considerable part of the region leaving and more than 279,000 people without electricity, DPR Prime Minister Andrey Chertkov stated.

"The enemy launched a massive, targeted attack on the republic’s energy infrastructure over the past night," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Several facilities came under attack at once. As a result, the power supply to a significant part of the region was disrupted - the new outages were compounded by the consequences of previous damage," Chertkov stated adding that over 279,000 people were left without electricity in DPR’s 12 municipal districts.