MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. US economist and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs has criticized in an interview with TASS a decision to hold the G20 Summit without the participation of South Africa.

"It is regrettable that South Africa, a founding member of the G20 and the host of last year’s summit, has not been invited," Sachs told TASS. "The G20 is designed to be an inclusive forum of the world’s major economies, and it should remain so."

"Beyond geopolitics, the G20 should address the shared economic challenges facing the world: the transition to a green and digital economy, the global financial architecture, and the global governance of potentially highly dangerous technologies, including AI, biotechnology, nuclear technology, space weapons, geoengineering and others," he noted.

The United States chairs the G20 in 2026 and the summit is scheduled to be hosted by Miami, the State of Florida, on December 14-15.