TEHRAN, November 21. /TASS/. The United States must change its position and state a clear intention to reach a peace agreement with Iran in order to begin negotiations on opening the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with the newspaper Iran.

"We have not received any response from the American side. Therefore, if they are truly serious about reaching an agreement, it is only natural that we would first expect them to change their position," he said, commenting on a recent statement by US leader Donald Trump that the United States no longer needs a deal with the republic.

Tehran is demanding that Washington explicitly state its desire to conclude a peace agreement and adopt a set of confidence-building measures between the two sides, the minister added. If the American side fulfills these two conditions, Iran is prepared to discuss the draft agreement and its implementation, he noted.

"Our demand is perfectly clear: for the Strait of Hormuz to be opened, seven conditions we have put forward must be met. Of course, if the Americans have any proposals or opinions regarding the fulfillment of these conditions, we are prepared to discuss them. <...> If Iran’s demands are met, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened. Even if it becomes necessary to discuss the details and ways to implement these conditions, we are ready to enter into negotiations at the expert level," Araghchi stressed.

Iran is also prepared for negotiations regarding its enriched uranium stockpiles, he said, adding though that Tehran insists that nuclear materials must not leave the country.