MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. People in Ukraine should understand that the confrontation between Kiev and Moscow is not supported out of love for them or in the interests of their country, but for selfish reasons, to weaken and dismember everyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Those who live in today’s Ukraine must understand that everything that is happening, and everyone who supports them — including in the current context of confrontation with Russia is acting not in Ukraine’s interests, but in their own," Putin said in an interview with director Emir Kusturica for the project "Our Baptism. The Primate."

"With the aim of weakening everyone, dismembering them, breaking them down into their constituent parts, and subjugating them to their will."

He said he would like modern Ukrainians to hear him. "No matter what happens, no matter what tragedies occur today, we must think about the future, about the future of our children, and understand that if we want to be strong, meaningful, and want to have the conditions for good development, we must, of course, stand together," he said.