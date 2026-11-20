VIENNA, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Dmitry Polyansky has demanded explanations from The Hague following the use of Dutch Ruta cruise missile-drones by Ukrainian forces in an attack on the Crimean Bridge.

"Available information indicates that Ukrainian forces used Dutch-made Ruta cruise missile-drones manufactured by Destinus in the attack on the Crimean Bridge. The Netherlands is the country whose defense minister recently openly called Russia an enemy. A Dutch newspaper also reported, citing the company’s internal documents and interviews with more than 40 employees, that Destinus specialists tested attack drones near Kharkov as early as 2023 and helped Ukrainian forces launch them at targets inside Russia, including toward Voronezh," Polyansky said.

"We expect explanations from The Hague and reiterate the question raised by our embassy: does all this mean that the Netherlands is openly becoming a party to the conflict in Ukraine?" he said at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Permanent Council at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna.