MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said that he considers US bases on Ukrainian soil and NATO members' commitment to fight alongside Kiev to be the only security guarantees.

US special presidential envoy Jared Kushner previously said that, "from America’s perspective, giving an Article 5-like security guarantee is a really, really big deal," and added that, in his opinion, "[US] President [Donald] Trump is open to this." The envoy emphasized, however, that any guarantees provided must be in Washington’s interests.

"We would be happy if our American partners had bases in Ukraine, just as they do in the Middle East. They aren’t in NATO, but the bases are there. That’s interesting. I asked: ‘Do you have an answer to this question?’ I don’t. In my opinion, this is part of Article 5 (of the NATO Charter - TASS), I mean, US and European partner forces and bases. Without that, it’s not Article 5 or any other article," Zelensky told the Novosti.Live TV channel.

He also pointed out that Ukraine and the US may have different understandings of the meaning of guarantees modeled on Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized at a press conference in Shenzhen that Russia considers the deployment of any foreign contingents on Ukrainian territory unacceptable. Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia finds the idea of Ukraine’s "quasi-membership" in NATO unacceptable.