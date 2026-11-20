The talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China’s Shenzhen, concluded with the adoption of a joint declaration. Although the talks themselves were historic, experts believe that the declaration released after the meeting is largely symbolic. However, it may serve as the basis for specific actions in key areas, such as UN reform.

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The historic Shenzhen talks between the leaders of China, Russia and the US culminated in the adoption of a joint declaration of a largely symbolic nature; Europe is preparing for potential four-party talks on Ukraine; and the US and Venezuela signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation that will bring Caracas into the American security system. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

European leaders are preparing for potential four-party talks on Ukraine and intend to take part in a format involving Moscow, Washington, and Kiev. However, Russia has not agreed to such a format yet and has proposed that the Europeans first visit Russia to explain their position. At the same time, the European press reports that the political influence of the leaders of France, Germany, and the UK is declining. Meanwhile, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who has already spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is increasingly advocating direct dialogue with Moscow.

Although the declaration does not contain detailed roadmaps, its value lies in establishing general principles of international security, political analyst Yulia Davydova told Nezavisimaya Gazeta . The document showed the whole world that Russia, the US, and China are not only capable of holding direct talks at the leadership level, but can also make joint decisions on key issues of international security, she noted. The same could be said for the summit as a whole. "The meeting in Shenzhen is a historic precedent that demonstrated the willingness of the three largest nuclear powers to take responsibility for managing global risks," Davydova said. The fact that the US - or, more precisely, Trump - initiated the meeting, while China provided the venue, suggests that these three major global players view direct dialogue as a practical tool for preventing a global escalation. "Perhaps we are witnessing the emergence of a new format for negotiations as a crisis management mechanism capable of addressing risks to both global and regional security," the expert stressed.

Such a summit is of fundamental importance for international security, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Russian National Research University Higher School of Economics, said. According to him, the leaders recognize the importance of maintaining stable, manageable, and predominantly constructive relations. "No one is ruling out rivalry, but it must take place within certain boundaries so that it does not escalate into a direct military confrontation between the three powers. Therefore, as a result of this summit, the world has taken a step back from the brink and become safer. A multipolar world is already here," the expert emphasized.

The meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi Jinping marks a turning point in the history of global diplomacy, international studies expert Vasily Kashin told Vedomosti . According to him, this marks the creation of a "grand nuclear troika," with China becoming a full-fledged participant in discussions that initially involved only Russia and the US.

Europeans themselves doubt the EU’s ability to act as a mediator in the negotiations, European Parliament member (MEP) Thomas Geisel told Izvestia. According to him, Brussels supports Kiev’s position almost unconditionally and does not put forward any alternatives of its own for ending the conflict. "First, both sides must take steps to build trust, agree to renounce violence and disarm. In the long term, a collective security system involving Russia should emerge on this basis," the lawmaker noted.

European participation in the negotiations largely depends on the US position, expert Yevgeny Semibratov said. In his opinion, Washington will have to apply political pressure on its allies so that they do not obstruct the settlement. At the same time, some European political forces advocate ending the conflict and restoring relations with Russia, while others support continuing the confrontation. Much will depend on the diplomatic efforts of US special presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the expert noted.

Meanwhile, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has become one of the most active advocates of direct dialogue with Russia. Despite Stubb’s frequent calls for talks, however, no proposals for fully restoring political relations with Russia have been made yet. "Helsinki has not yet put forward any specific proposals for resuming full-scale intergovernmental dialogue. At the same time, the rhetoric of Finland’s political leadership indicates that they are beginning to realize the need to build cooperation with our country," the Russian embassy in Finland told Izvestia.

Now the Europeans must work out a common position on the negotiations. This will not be easy, as disagreements persist among the leaders of France, Germany, and the UK. Experts believe that if the EU is unable to offer Moscow conditions for dialogue without ultimatums, against which Russia has repeatedly warned, Europe’s participation in further talks will remain uncertain.

Media: New military agreement with US integrates Venezuela into American defense system

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth paid a visit to Venezuela’s interim government, led by Acting President Delcy Rodriguez. The meeting concluded with an agreement on military-technical cooperation. This means that Caracas will now join the US anti-drug campaign and become part of the American security system in the Western Hemisphere. Thus, Venezuela has shifted from being a country the US viewed as one of the main regional threats to, in Hegseth’s words, a "compliant security partner."

The signing of the military-technical agreement between the US and Venezuela is the next step toward strengthening the "Shield of the Americas" regional initiative promoted by Washington, Andrey Pyatakov, a leading researcher at the Latin American Studies Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. He noted that 19 countries have already joined the initiative and that Caracas could potentially become part of this military-political alliance. The expert emphasized that one of the US’ goals is to make up for the loss of Brazil in its sphere of military and political influence. Presidential elections were held in October, in which Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who had US support, lost to incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The US-Venezuela military deal has several strategic objectives, Pavel Koshkin, a senior researcher at the US and Canadian Studies Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Vedomosti. First, it involves combating drug cartels, a task President Donald Trump delegated to the Pentagon. Second, it aims to prevent refugees from entering the US with the help of servicemen. Finally, Washington is forming alliances in this strategically important region to exert pressure on left-wing and left-liberal governments in South America and the Caribbean, such as Mexico, Cuba, and Brazil, the expert stressed. "We mustn’t forget the energy factor: the Americans are interested in controlling and protecting Venezuela’s vast oil reserves," Koshkin noted.

At the same time, Pyatakov emphasized that a military agreement with the Americans could strain Rodriguez’s ties with her own armed forces, which play an important, if not leading, role in Venezuela’s political scene. In his opinion, the implementation of this agreement could undermine the military’s autonomy, but the servicemen are likely to resist. "For now, the situation in the country is relatively calm. Rodriguez is in no hurry to announce an election date, as she has not yet received the necessary signal from Washington, which is interested in maintaining the current status quo," the expert concluded.

The defense agreement on Greenland, which has finally been ratified by Denmark’s Folketing (Parliament), will alter the balance of power in the Arctic region. While the deal expands the capabilities of US troops on the island, some consider it a threat to Denmark’s sovereignty. Opponents of the deal in Greenland are demanding more tangible economic benefits from Washington. However, despite the Democrats’ victory in Congress, experts believe that Washington will not give up its goals due to the Arctic's strategic importance. In the coming decades, the region could become a new theater of military operations as a result of growing US and NATO military activity.

A total of 109 lawmakers voted to approve the agreement, enough to ensure its passage. At the same time, some lawmakers are openly opposing the deal, mainly due to the lack of oversight over US actions. In particular, Jacob Harris told Izvestia that he wants more specific answers about sovereignty, democratic oversight, military access, and Denmark’s ability to renegotiate the agreement. "I have serious concerns about the extent to which our country’s foreign and security policies remain independent. Relations with the US are important, but Denmark needs to retain the ability to make decisions independently. We must not depend on any single major power," the politician noted.

The agreement does not so much alter the established order governing the presence of US troops in Greenland as grant official recognition to previous agreements and practices, expert Nikita Belukhin noted. According to him, it was important for Copenhagen to preserve references in the agreement to previous defense arrangements, including the 1951 Greenland Defense Agreement and the 2004 Igaliku Agreement. Moreover, Greenland has had its own representative at NATO since March 2023; thus, closer military and political ties between the island and the alliance build on an already established practice. However, further expansion of the US presence could shift the balance of power in the Arctic.

Although Greenland has not formally become part of the US, Washington has secured the right to deploy its military contingents there, security expert Konstantin Blokhin emphasized. Denmark’s defense capabilities are no match for those of the US. In the event of a dispute, no one in NATO would take military action against Washington on Copenhagen’s behalf. According to the expert, military analysts around the world view the island as a crucial strategic outpost in the struggle for the Arctic, a region rich in natural resources and strategically important because of its trade routes.

There are only one and a half months left until the EU’s planned ban on all Russian LNG imports comes into force. Starting in 2027, Russia will need to redirect its European-bound LNG supplies to other markets. This amounts to nearly 15 million metric tons of LNG per year, about 45% of Russia’s total LNG exports. The EU ban will have the greatest impact on Russia’s largest liquefied gas plant, Yamal LNG, which is located in the Arctic and ships more than 70% of its output to Europe.

Russian National Energy Security Fund Deputy Director Alexey Grivach told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that if current market conditions persist, there will be fierce competition for Russian LNG due to the physical supply shortage and price levels (over $900 per thousand cubic meters). In the first nine months of this year, the EU imported 12 million metric tons of LNG from Yamal, absorbing all the gas from the plant during the winter and spring. To make up for this volume, Europeans will have to obtain gas from other importers.

In turn, Freedom Global analyst Vladimir Chernov emphasized that Yamal will redirect its LNG to Asia. Transporting LNG to Asia in the winter takes longer than shipping it to Europe and requires more LNG carriers to transport the same volume. Therefore, according to the expert, it will take a year and a half to restore 2026 LNG export levels, provided there are enough vessels. In the first few months, however, it will likely only be possible to reroute some of the shipments. Logistics will have to be reorganized, which will reduce the reliability of supplies and heighten uncertainty in the market, Grivach stressed. In addition, the EU, the UK, and the US may take formal and informal measures to put pressure on potential buyers.

In general, Chernov is skeptical about the possibility of delaying the ban. If Europe experiences a gas shortage due to a cold winter, the EU may reconsider its decision. However, the most likely outcome would be a delay until the end of the heating season, which lasts approximately three months. Grivach does not rule out postponing or indefinitely suspending the ban’s implementation. However, he explained that such a decision would depend on many factors, including the geopolitical situation, the availability of gas from other sources, demand in other parts of the world, weather conditions, and so on.

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