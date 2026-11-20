WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. Steve Witkoff, US president’s special envoy for peace missions, said that European leaders showed a serious commitment to peace during the latest meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin.

"The conversations were frank and productive," Witkoff wrote on X, commenting on the outcome of the meeting, which he attended with another US emissary, Jared Kushner.

"Our purpose in Berlin was to engage directly with our European partners, exchange perspectives, and discuss the path forward," he continued. "We had substantive and candid discussions, and appreciate the seriousness and commitment demonstrated by all those involved. Important work remains, and we will continue these efforts in close coordination with our allies as we work toward a lasting peace."

At their November 13 summit in Dublin, EU leaders were able to approve a negotiating team for technical talks with Russia, the United States and Ukraine - the same team that had gone to Abu Dhabi to support Kiev under the EU+E5 formula. It consists of the European Commission, the European Council and five countries in the Coalition of the Willing: Germany, France, Italy, Poland and the UK.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said talks with the Europeans would be necessary when discussions focus on ensuring security for Russia and Ukraine and addressing the future of Europe’s security architecture. Commenting on the EU’s desire to join the consultations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Europeans realize the train is leaving and "want to jump aboard the last car." He added that "their statements still confirm that they do not understand what role they might be given."