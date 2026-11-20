BRATISLAVA, November 20. /TASS/. The word "peace" was uttered 100 times more often during the summit in Shenzhen than in four years of European Council meetings, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"During the Chinese summit, the word ‘peace’ was heard 100 times more often than in four years of European Council meetings," he wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist in Russia).

He described the trilateral Russia-China-US talks in Shenzhen as "historic."

"I have had the opportunity to meet with all three presidents, and with the Chinese and Russian presidents even several times," Fico continued. "The pragmatic outcome of their talks does not surprise me. I am convinced that it will not be overshadowed by the jealousy of Europe, which is no longer even invited to the negotiating table."

He described the European Council as the "European war cabinet."

"I regret that next Thursday, at an informal meeting of the European Council, the warmongering rhetoric will continue," Fico said.

Commenting on the possibility of a UN reform, he said that the talks in China "have made it very real because three permanent members of the UN Security Council reaffirmed their commitment to it."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the first such meeting ever. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

The leaders also adopted a declaration on peace. They expressed support for reforming the UN to ensure a more effective response to the global challenges. According to the document, Russia, China, and the United States plan to increase the production and supply of petroleum products for the benefit of all countries. It is noted that respect for the immunities of state officials is of fundamental importance, and the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies should not abuse their powers. The leaders emphasized that a nuclear war must never be unleashed - there will be no winners in it. It is also noted that Russia, China, and the United States will engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks.