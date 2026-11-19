SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russia, China, and the United States are capable of making a significant contribution to strengthening global stability if they cooperate in a constructive manner as partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a trilateral meeting with leaders of China and the US.

"For my part, I am convinced that Russia, China, and the United States, our nations, are capable of making a significant contribution to strengthening global security and stability if they cooperate in a constructive manner as partners on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and with a balance of interests observed," Putin said.