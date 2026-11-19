SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. Russia has global advantages in the artificial intelligence (AI) development sphere and domestic companies are ready to share their technologies with partners, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"We have global advantages in this area. I would like to stress that. The global ones," the head of state said.

Russian companies not merely take the lead in the home market but also proactively develop their activities in many countries of the world, the president said. Russia has technologies that can be shared with foreign partners, Putin added.

The Russian leader linked competitive advantages of the country in the AI sphere with development of the energy sector, including nuclear technologies, availability of considerable reserves of hydrocarbons and capabilities of the hydropower segment.