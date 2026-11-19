BEIJING, November 19. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen could lead to more effective management of global risks Cui Heng, a research fellow at the Shanghai-based China National Institute for SCO International Exchange and Judicial Cooperation, believes.

"In the longer run, the historical weight of the Shenzhen trilateral summit will hinge on whether the three sides can anchor a shared assessment of global risks to future agendas. If issues raised at this meeting translate into follow-on negotiations, risks are proactively managed, and major-power coordination evolves from a one-off encounter into sustained practice, the Shenzhen summit will carry even greater historical weight," Cui notes in an op-ed published in the Global Times.

According to the expert, the trilateral meeting of Xi, Putin, and Trump should, first and foremost, ensure the preservation of the legacy of the victory in World War II and the post-war international order. "This shared responsibility carries special weight amid a resurgence of historical revisionism and attempts by some countries to whitewash past aggression," Cui emphasized.

The expert pointed out that "most major-power risks stem from broken dialogue and misinterpreted signals." He believes that if the summit meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, and the US is "followed up by working-level talks, it can slow unregulated strategic competition and bring greater certainty to all nations."

Cui also highlighted the importance of strengthening global energy security. In particular, he pointed to the crisis in Ukraine and the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

"Even minor disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz can send global oil prices surging. Russia is a major energy exporter, the US is one of the world's top energy producers, and China is both a key energy importer and the largest exporter of new-energy equipment," the political analyst noted. "Their [China, Russia, and the United States'] shared stake in stable energy supplies is evident. Stabilizing global energy markets is one of the most tangible global public goods the three can deliver," he added.

On November 19, a trilateral summit - involving Putin, Xi Jinping, and Trump - will take place in the city of Shenzhen (in China’s southern Guangdong province) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. As noted by Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president, this will be the first engagement in such a format.