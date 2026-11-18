MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The strategic nature of the cooperation between Russia and China may result in joint development of weapons, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said.

"It is possible that we will move toward developing joint prototypes. After all, our Chinese partners are truly partners, not merely another group of regular customers. And it is precisely for this reason that our cooperation is strategic in nature, because, as the saying goes, you don’t sell weapons to an enemy," he told Russia’s Channel One.

Earlier, Shugayev said Russia and China were switching over from direct weapons deliveries to technological cooperation in missile defense, the Navy and outer space.