CHISINAU, November 18. /TASS/. Russia has no intention of escalating tensions with Moldova and has suggested the establishment of regular meetings between the two countries' foreign ministries, Russia’s ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Ozerov, said following a note of protest received from the Moldovan Foreign Ministry.

"Regular meetings at the Foreign Ministry and other relevant institutions are essential - especially during these tense times in international relations. They can help us avoid misinterpretations of each other's actions and prevent any further deterioration in our relationship," Ozerov remarked. "At present, our ties are precariously close to a complete breakdown, and this is not due to any actions on our part. We are committed to maintaining constructive relations; Russia has no interest in escalating the situation."

Ozerov also proposed the creation of a joint commission to investigate recent incidents involving drones, including the protest lodged by the Moldovan Foreign Ministry concerning the flight of seven aerial vehicles through Moldova’s airspace on Tuesday.

"We advocate for the establishment of a joint commission to determine the origins of these drones and how they came to be in Moldovan airspace. It is crucial to ascertain whether these incidents resulted from electronic warfare or were provocations orchestrated by Ukrainian special services - tactics they have frequently employed to strain our bilateral relations," Ozerov emphasized. "Our policy concerning Moldova is not designed to exacerbate tensions."