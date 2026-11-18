SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed some of the most important issues behind closed doors following their meeting in an expanded format, said Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson as he commented on results of the meeting that he attended.

"The most important issues were discussed by the two leaders after the media left," he said.

The meeting between the two leaders began with a discussion, with delegations participating, on future prospects for developing bilateral economic cooperation, which was followed by a conversation with a smaller number of participants. The working breakfast will focus on foreign policy issues. Representing the Russian side in the talks are Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov. The topics under discussion include, among others, strategic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, Ukraine, and the Korean Peninsula.