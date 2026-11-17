MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Regular deliveries of domestically produced mainline airliners to air carriers are scheduled to begin in 2027, according to files released by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry.

"Regular deliveries of the first domestically produced mainline airliners to air carriers are scheduled to begin next year," the files read.

Aircraft developers and their partner enterprises have reached the final stage of certification for aircraft that are entirely free of imported components, the ministry noted. "The Il-114-300 regional aircraft and the PD-8 engine for the SJ-100, the certification program for which is already more than 90% complete, have been certified in 2026," according to the files.