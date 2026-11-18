SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. The Russian President’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with other countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev expects the country’s retailers to start entering the Thai market in the future.

"Thailand is also an investor in Russia. This includes not only two poultry farms in the Leningrad Region but also a waste-processing plant in the Kaliningrad Region. As you know, Thailand also attracts a large number of Russian tourists and serves as an attractive market. We expect an increasing number of Russian companies, including retailers, to enter the Thai market," he told reporters.