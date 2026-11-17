MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. In the Sumy Region, the Ukrainian armed forces are adopting new tactics, moving away from the use of DJI Mavic drones for short-range reconnaissance and surveillance in favor of FPV (first-person view) drones, which are now being employed for both these tasks and for striking military equipment, a Russian defense source told TASS.

"The enemy troops have begun using Mavic drones less frequently for surveillance and short-range reconnaissance. Instead, they are increasingly deploying FPV drones - not only as a means of striking targets, but also for reconnaissance purposes on the way," the source said.

He emphasized that there is nothing fundamentally new about this tactic; it has evolved gradually, and Russian military personnel are responding and adapting quickly to the conditions on the battlefield.