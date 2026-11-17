MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The European Union leadership is concerned that the Student List, which won Serbia’s recent parliamentary elections, may not blindly follow instructions from Brussels, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is reportedly dissatisfied with the Serbian Student List’s determination to fight for Kosovo and its refusal to sever ties with Moscow by joining anti-Russian sanctions.

According to the SVR, European intelligence operatives in Belgrade have received instructions to splinter the Student List.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Russian intelligence service.

EU’s concerns

The European Union leadership is concerned that the Student List, which won Serbia’s recent parliamentary elections, will stand on its own values and not just do what Brussels tells it.

"Reports received by the SVR indicate that the European Union leadership is concerned that the Student List, which won Serbia’s recent parliamentary elections, is unwilling to blindly follow instructions and directives from Brussels."

"Brussels is concerned that Serbia could maintain its independent policy."

Statements by Student List leaders that they are unwilling to sacrifice national interests for the sake of integration into "united Europe" came as a "splash of cold water" for EU bureaucrats.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is dissatisfied with the Serbian Student List’s determination to fight for Kosovo and its refusal to sever ties with Moscow by joining anti-Russian sanctions.

"Inside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s office, they were particularly irked due to the ‘students’ determination to fight for Kosovo, defend the rights of their compatriots in Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as their refusal to sever ties with Russia and join Western sanctions against it."

Serbia stands on own interests

The Serbian people will not stand for Europe trying to dictate to Belgrade following Serbia’s parliamentary elections.

"Europe’s attempts to impose its will on Serbia will undoubtedly face resistance from the resilient and wise Serbian people. The Serbs did not bow to Nazi Germany and withstood NATO bombardments with dignity. Now, they will be guided primarily by their national interests."

EU tries to subjugate Serbia

European intelligence operatives in Belgrade have received instructions to sow discord within the Student List, which won Serbia’s snap parliamentary elections.

"Urgent instructions have already been issued to European intelligence operatives in Belgrade, including Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND), France’s Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) and others, to identify the most resolute and independent leaders in the student-led movement. Using Europe’s traditional principle of ‘divide and conquer,’ they aim to isolate these leaders and sow discord within the victorious movement."

Brussels and major European capitals are determined to place Serbia’s Student List under their thumb, using their entire espionage and diplomatic toolkit.

"Brussels and leading European capitals are firmly determined to subjugate the Student List’s leaders. The 'liberal Euro-totalitarians' are prepared to use every means of influence at their disposal, including their entire 'espionage and diplomatic' toolkit, from outright bribery to elaborate efforts to discredit the 'students' who refuse to cooperate."

Student List’s victory

Serbia held early elections to its National Assembly, the country’s unicameral parliament, on October 25.

The Student List won enough seats to form a government on its own.

Its election platform included a pledge that Belgrade would not join anti-Russian sanctions.

Serbia’s new government would not include "puppets of foreign embassies," the Student List said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

On November 3, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Student List supporters had celebrated their victory in Serbia without EU flags, meaning the party could not be described as a pro-European movement.

He stressed that the European Union would need to "examine in detail the structure of European policy" pursued by Serbia’s future authorities.

On November 11, Student List representative Jovana Pavlovic said the party did not consider EU membership a priority.