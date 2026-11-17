BRUSSELS, November 17. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that "the relevant parties" are working to restore Ukraine’s full access to Starshield, but it is unclear when this will happen.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters, he noted that the parties are doing everything they can "to make sure that things are back to normal as soon as possible." Rutte declined to answer questions about when this might happen or who is responsible for restricting access.

On November 12, Vladimir Zelensky reported new significant disruptions in the Starshield system’s operation. According to him, the speed of the satellite connection dropped to 161 kilometers (about 100 miles) per hour.