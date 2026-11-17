SHENZHEN /China/, November 17. /TASS/. Part of the trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his US counterpart Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping may be open to journalists, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti, noting that the final decision rests with China as the host of the summit.

"We hope so. That is the plan for now," he said when asked whether the leaders' opening remarks would be open to the press.

"But, of course, we are all here as guests of our Chinese friends, and they are the organizers of this meeting," Peskov added.

Earlier, the spokesman noted that the agenda had already been agreed upon, though there would still be room at the meeting for open discussion and the exchange of views.