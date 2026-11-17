PARIS, November 17. /TASS/. Jean-Luc Melenchon, the presidential candidate for the 2027 elections from the left-wing France Unbowed party, has called on Paris not to become complicit in the conflict after warning by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the deployment of foreign military personnel in Ukraine.

"In no case should we become complicit in the conflict in Ukraine," Melenchon wrote on X.

The "coalition of the willing," led by Britain and France, is developing guarantees for Ukraine's security, including the deployment of military contingents after the end of the conflict. Russia opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. Lavrov noted that ensuring Ukraine's security through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable for the Russia.