SHENZHEN /CHINA/, November 19. /TASS/. Not allowing Russia to compete in international sports is unlawful and goes against the tenets of the Olympic Movement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"What we have is a disregard for the rules of law concerning non compliance with the decisions made by the international court of sports (CAS) and in this case the rules of international sports law," Putin told journalists at a press briefing following three-way talks between he, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China.

"This is a gross violation of the Olympic Charter and is a step towards the destruction of Olympism on the whole," he continued.

"Sports is like art - it is intended to bring people together," the Russian president said. "However, it seems that someone doesn’t want this unification; instead, they seek escalations and conflict situations in the regions under their responsibility - and perhaps in other areas as well."

Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the IIHF must allow Russian teams to compete internationally. The IIHF expressed disappointment at the decision, saying it would "urgently assess the steps and time required to give effect to the ruling."

On November 15, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced that Russian players would not be able to compete in the 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships after Canadian authorities announced they would not issue them visas. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said that together with the Russian Olympic Committee, it would appeal the exclusion to the International Olympic Committee.

Canada’s TSN broadcaster reported later that the countries’ authorities informed the Canadian governing ice hockey association and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) that they would not be issuing visas to Russian players for the World Junior Championship.

The 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships is scheduled to take place in Canada from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027.