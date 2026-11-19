WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. Strategic stability talks among the presidents of Russia, China and the United States are more important than ever because the global community is going through a prolonged period of volatility, Eurasia Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Dr. Mark Episkopos, told TASS.

"My takeaway is that talks on UN reform, nuclear proliferation, energy supplies and other global stability issues between the world's largest security actors are needed now more than ever as the international system navigates a period of prolonged volatility," he said.

"Progress on these issues can't and won't come overnight, but it won't come at all if the first steps aren't taken," Episkopos added. "That is exactly what we saw in Shenzhen today. All three countries stand to benefit from additional, more concerted efforts in this direction."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the first such meeting ever. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

The leaders also adopted a declaration on peace. They expressed support for reforming the UN to ensure a more effective response to the global challenges. According to the document, Russia, China, and the United States plan to increase the production and supply of petroleum products for the benefit of all countries. It is noted that respect for the immunities of state officials is of fundamental importance, and the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies should not abuse their powers. The leaders emphasized that a nuclear war must never be unleashed - there will be no winners in it. It is also noted that Russia, China, and the United States will engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks.