MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of the Rostec State Corporation, has produced and delivered a new batch of Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian Defense Ministry, the corporation’s press service reported.

"The United Aircraft Corporation, part of the Rostec State Corporation, has produced and delivered a batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian Defense Ministry as part of the state defense procurement contract," the press service said.

The corporation noted that the aircraft had undergone the full cycle of required ground and flight factory tests and were sent to their operational bases.

"In line with the tasks set by the Russian defense minister for the supply of highly sought-after weapons and equipment to the troops, crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces have taken delivery of Su-34 aircraft. This aircraft combines the capabilities of a fighter and a bomber and can engage ground, surface, and air targets, including in difficult weather conditions and in the face of active air defense countermeasures," a Su-34 crew commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces said, as quoted by the press service.