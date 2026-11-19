MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. A NATO reconnaissance drone lost contact with its base while flying over the Black Sea for the fifth time this year, an air traffic control source told TASS.

He said the Italian Air Force operates the aircraft. "The RQ-4D Phoenix reconnaissance drone took off from Sigonella air base in Sicily and signaled communications problems while flying over international waters in the Black Sea," the source said. Despite the incident, the drone is still flying from west to east and back over the southern Black Sea at an altitude of nearly 18 km, he noted. "That is well above the flight levels used by civil aviation," the source specified.

He gave no possible cause for the communications failure and recalled that similar incidents involving RQ-4D Phoenix drones had occurred over the Black Sea on July 21, September 16 and 24, and November 10. "In each case, the aircraft eventually landed at its base in Sigonella several hours later. On one occasion, it spent a long time flying over the Mediterranean Sea before landing," the source said.

He also noted that one of the Northrop Grumman RQ-4D Phoenix’s functions is to capture images of large areas and transmit the data in real time.