WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump described his trip to China as excellent and extremely important.

"Heading back to Washington, D.C., from China. It was a Great and Highly Consequential Trip," he wrote on Truth Social.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Trump held a meeting at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the first-ever summit between the three leaders. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. They also adopted a peace declaration.