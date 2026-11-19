SHENZHEN (China), November 19. /TASS/. Moscow has proposed, through diplomatic channels, that the Europeans come to Russia to outline their positions regarding regional security, President Vladimir Putin has told the media.

"We need to understand what Europe will bring to these negotiations. That is why we have proposed, via diplomatic channels, that the Europeans come to Moscow to define their positions. Once that is done, we will decide on continuing the dialogue with Ukraine," Putin noted.

He emphasized that it would be "strange to discuss Europe’s security without Europe itself," adding that Russia has no objection to the Europeans’ participation in the negotiations.