SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Moscow supports the draft final declaration of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while addressing the summit’s plenary session.

The Russian leader noted that in today’s challenging conditions, marked by the fragmentation of the global economy and mounting challenges and threats to its stability, the APEC forum must set a unifying tone and establish a constructive agenda for cooperation.

"This is precisely the aim of the draft Shenzhen Declaration prepared for our approval, which Russia supports," Putin emphasized.