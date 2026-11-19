SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation to the trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump featured experts on key issues, a TASS correspondent reported.

The delegation included, in particular, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Presidential Administration Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov.

The talks were held at the Kylin Villa state residence. The leaders were seated around a round table, while members of their respective small delegations sat behind them.

Equally high-ranking officials and advisers from China and the US also attended the talks.

The presence of officials with expertise in specific fields is particularly important during talks in case the leaders require reference materials or draft agreements while the meeting is underway.