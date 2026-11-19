SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump adopted the Peace Declaration at their first-ever trilateral meeting, a TASS correspondent reported.

The document consists of a preamble and four paragraphs. The preamble says that the heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

In the first paragraph, the leaders emphasize the need to reform the UN to ensure a more effective response to global challenges. The second paragraph outlines plans by Russia, China and the United States to increase the production and supply of petroleum products to benefit nations worldwide. The third paragraph notes that respect for the immunity enjoyed by state officials is of paramount importance and that institutions such as the International Criminal Court must not abuse their jurisdiction. In the fourth paragraph, the three leaders point out that a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought, while Moscow, Beijing and Washington will maintain dialogue on reducing nuclear risks.