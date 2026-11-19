SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. Russia, the United States and China have many common interests in resolving regional conflicts, including the conflict in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the beginning of a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

"Our countries have many common interests when it comes to resolving regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine," the Russian president said.

"We discussed this issue yesterday with the Chinese president. Today, we paid considerable attention to it during our bilateral meeting at the initiative of the US president," Putin highlighted.