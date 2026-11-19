NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. The number of tankers carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped sharply again amid renewed attacks, Bloomberg reported.

Over the past week (by November 17 inclusive), only two vessels passed over the important waterway, down from an average of eight per week over the previous two months, the news agency said.

Such low traffic intensity was observed first time since early September, when Qatar began ramping up exports to boost revenues and help consumers facing gas shortages.

According to the UKMTO, two tankers were attacked off the coast of Oman on Wednesday and Thursday.