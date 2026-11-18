SHENZHEN /China/ November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump will hold talks after the APEC summit plenary session, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

Russia, the United States and China have already agreed on the delegation lineups for tomorrow's meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping.

Putin was a popular man at Wednesday's reception in Shenzhen, where a lot of leaders wanted his ear, and the president managed to "exchange a few words" with many of them.

Ushakov, in a comment to Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin, said that Putin and Trump could not talk at the table at the reception because they were not sitting next to each other.

TASS has collected the key statements made by the presidential aide.

Trump-Putin meeting

Talks between Putin and Trump are planned to take place after the APEC summit plenary session: "You, the journalists, should wait for the start [of the meeting between Putin and Trump] after the end of the plenary session."

The meeting between the two leaders will be substantive: "We hope that it will be useful and informative."

The meeting between Putin and Trump will be attended by several officials from Russia and the United States.

The president's contacts

A large crowd of leaders surrounded Putin at the reception, and the president managed to "exchange a few words" with many of them.

Putin and Trump "exchanged remarks."

Putin and Trump weren't sitting next to each other at the reception, so they couldn't converse: "They were not sitting next to each other at the table, so they could not talk to each other at the table."

Trilateral meeting

Putin, Xi and Trump will determine when their meeting ends, playing things by ear: "The leaders themselves will decide how much time, so to speak, to discuss. Depends on how it goes."

The composition of the Russian delegation for the meeting has been determined: "The list of the people who will participate in the trilateral conversation with the Chinese leader and the US president has been agreed."

However, it wouldn't be prudent to disclose who will be there: "One can easily talk about it, but one should not. It's better not to."

G20

A decision on Putin's participation in the G20 summit in Miami is unlikely to be made today or tomorrow: "It's too early to say. It is unlikely that such a decision will be made today or tomorrow."

Putin-Xi talks

Today's talks between Putin and Xi have been substantative: "In general, cutting through the jargon, the conversation was, firstly, informative, and secondly, useful for both sides."

Putin and Xi spoke openly as they fully trust each other: "This conversation was held in the spirit of friendship, in a friendly atmosphere, the leaders spoke very openly, because they trust each other one hundred percent."

Putin and Xi touched upon the negotiations on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi: "Naturally, the settlement in Ukraine was mentioned, and an assessment was given of the progress of the last round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi."

The leaders also discussed all the most pressing issues on the international and regional agenda: "Indeed, it was of an official nature and all the most important, most pressing issues on the international and regional agenda were considered."

About Hillary Clinton's criticism of Trump

Trump is a man who makes his own decisions, and decides who to talk to: "The current US president determines his own agenda and considers what is useful for the country and what is not useful."

When Hillary Clinton talks about Donald Trump's meeting with Putin and Xi, she harms the US image: "It's a bit too bold."