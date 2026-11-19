NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. Iranian strikes have damaged or destroyed about 15 hangars at the US Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait since early spring, the Associated Press news agency reported, citing satellite data.

According to its information, since the start of the US-Israeli military operation on February 28, the Iranian army has carried out at least 30 strikes on the Ali Al Salem Air Base. In addition to the hangars, warehouses and at least ten other facilities were damaged.

On November 18, Press TV reported, citing the Iranian military, that Iran had bombed a US base in Kuwait where American troops are stationed. The country’s armed forces stated that their air defense systems had intercepted Iranian drones.