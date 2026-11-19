NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. The US is avoiding resuming strikes against Iran, fearing a response from Tehran and a subsequent escalation of the conflict, Axios reported, citing sources.

"We have been poking each other below the threshold of all-out escalation," a US official told the news outlet, adding that Washington considers its policy of economic pressure on Tehran effective enough to refrain from large-scale military operations for now.

According to Axios, Israel’s intelligence agency, the Mossad, allegedly provided the US with information about Iran’s accelerated research and development of chemical weapons during a visit by the agency’s director to Washington. However, US officials were skeptical of the information, noting that the intelligence on Tehran’s chemical weapons previously shared with Washington was "driven by an agenda."

On November 16, CNN reported, citing sources, that, according to US intelligence, Iran was developing plans for a potential "dirty bomb" attack in Washington that could target high-ranking US officials. Later, US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin dismissed these claims.