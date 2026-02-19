Russia notes rearmament among all NATO members — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia sees NATO once again attempting to move to the center of Euro-Atlantic processes and notes rearmament underway among all member states of the alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"If we look at what is happening on the ground, we see that NATO is indeed trying once again to position itself at the center of Euro-Atlantic and European processes. A rearmament process is underway among all alliance member states, including France, where military spending has been increasing significantly for the second consecutive year," he emphasized.

At the same time, according to Grushko, a "certain redistribution of roles" is currently taking place within NATO.

"This is linked to the new views of the US administration on the processes of global European security, where the United States assigns greater responsibility for security on the continent to its European allies, compelling them to pay for their own security and to allocate ever greater funds for military needs," the Russian deputy foreign minister specified.